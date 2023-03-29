Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 52,266 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.