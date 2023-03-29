Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 63,861 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:OI opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

