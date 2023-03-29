Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.