Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innospec by 71.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 110.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $184,238.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,248,910.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,844.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

