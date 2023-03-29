Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 22,882 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at $8,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.3 %

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

