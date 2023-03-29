Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 28,253 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 282.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 68.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 320,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $17,368,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 463.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

