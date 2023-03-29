Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 45,156 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,390 shares of company stock worth $8,063,883. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

