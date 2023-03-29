Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 647,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

