Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 340.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AM opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

