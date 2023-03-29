Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.04 Million in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

