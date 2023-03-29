Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.05 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $403.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -171.59 and a beta of 1.61.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
