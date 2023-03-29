Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.05 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HubSpot by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $403.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -171.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.