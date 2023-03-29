Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.06 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

