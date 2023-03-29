Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.12 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

INCY opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

