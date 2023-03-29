Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.17 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $119,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Shares of IIPR opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $211.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
