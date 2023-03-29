Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.20 Million in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $12,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,302,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

