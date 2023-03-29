Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.22 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.