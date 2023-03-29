Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.24 Million in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.95.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

