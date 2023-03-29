Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.26 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Stock Down 0.2 %

EYE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.