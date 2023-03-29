Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.26 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.
National Vision Stock Down 0.2 %
EYE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.
