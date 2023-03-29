Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.27 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 108,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 90,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 197,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

