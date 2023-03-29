Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,413.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,675.61. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,549.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Read More
