Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NVR by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,413.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,675.61. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,549.43.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $89.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

