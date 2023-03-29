Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.