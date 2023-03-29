Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Select Medical Stock Performance
NYSE:SEM opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.78.
Select Medical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.
Insider Activity at Select Medical
In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Select Medical Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.