Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,416 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,866 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 110,240 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Splunk Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.
In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
