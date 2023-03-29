Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

