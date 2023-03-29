Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:J opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.
Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.
Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions
In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacobs Solutions (J)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.