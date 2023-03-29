Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.