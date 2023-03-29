Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.
Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iron Mountain Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.
Insider Activity at Iron Mountain
In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Iron Mountain Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
