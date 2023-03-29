Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

