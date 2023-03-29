Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,697.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,850.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,107.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

