Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 116 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.
Atlas Air Worldwide Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
