Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $908,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

