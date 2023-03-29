Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $201,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

