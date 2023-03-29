Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

TXT stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

