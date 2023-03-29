Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 10,484 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after acquiring an additional 124,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

