Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 23,272 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

