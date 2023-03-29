Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.14 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

