Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.16 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

