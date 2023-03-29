Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.16 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after buying an additional 161,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

