Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.17 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.