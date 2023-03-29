Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.20 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

