Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,237 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,738,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $25,725,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $210.01 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

