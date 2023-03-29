Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

