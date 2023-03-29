Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Towle & Co lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 100.6% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSIT. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

