Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.