Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

PAYC stock opened at $273.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

