Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SPXC opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,946,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.