Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

