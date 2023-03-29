Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 403,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 124.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 245,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. UBS Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

