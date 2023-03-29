Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,880,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,143,552 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $16.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Bank of America cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after buying an additional 10,908,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,720,000 after buying an additional 141,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after buying an additional 477,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

