McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $395.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

