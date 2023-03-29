Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 74,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,951,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.