MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 4%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 102,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

